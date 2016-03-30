FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Bernardino bondholders agree to settlement in city bankruptcy
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
March 30, 2016 / 10:31 PM / a year ago

San Bernardino bondholders agree to settlement in city bankruptcy

Robin Respaut

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The city of San Bernardino reached a settlement in its municipal bankruptcy on Tuesday that gives pension bondholders a 60 percent haircut.

The deal reduces the city’s payments to pension bondholders by $45 million. The payments will be made over 30 years, starting one year after San Bernardino’s Chapter 9 plan is confirmed, according to the city.

“The settlement will end the costly legal battles between the City and the settling creditors over confirmation of the City’s Chapter 9 Plan of Adjustment, as well as how much the creditors are to be paid,” City attorney Gary Saenz said in a statement.

San Bernardino declared bankruptcy in 2012 with a $45 million deficit. Along with Detroit and Stockton, its bankruptcy has been closely watched by the $3.6 trillion U.S. municipal bond market.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.