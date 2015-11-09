SeaWorld to phase out killer whale show in San Diego -report

Nov 9 (Reuters) - SeaWorld plans to phase out its killer whale show at its San Diego park next year as part of a comprehensive strategy unveiled on Monday to re-position the company amid criticism of how it treats orcas, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

A new orca experience in a more natural setting will take its place and debut in 2017, the newspaper said, citing a company document in advance of a webcast, where executives will unveil their vision for the company. (Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Chris Reese)