SeaWorld to phase out killer whale show in San Diego -report
#Market News
November 9, 2015 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

SeaWorld to phase out killer whale show in San Diego -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - SeaWorld plans to phase out its killer whale show at its San Diego park next year as part of a comprehensive strategy unveiled on Monday to re-position the company amid criticism of how it treats orcas, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

A new orca experience in a more natural setting will take its place and debut in 2017, the newspaper said, citing a company document in advance of a webcast, where executives will unveil their vision for the company. (Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
