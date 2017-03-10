By David Alexander
WASHINGTON The founder of a California-based
company that sold marijuana vending machines agreed on Thursday
to settle charges he sold shares in a secret affiliate and used
the funds to persuade investors the vending-machine firm had
earned record revenues.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said Medbox and its
founder, Vincent Mehdizadeh, agreed to pay $12 million in
disgorgement and penalties. Mehdizadeh also agreed to be barred
from serving as an officer or director in a publicly traded
company.
The settlement is subject to court approval, the SEC said.
Mehdizadeh could not immediately be reached for comment.
The SEC said in a statement that Mehdizadeh created a shell
company called New-Age Investment Consulting to carry out
illegal stock sales, the proceeds of which were used to boost
revenue at Medbox, which was seen as a leader in the medical
marijuana industry.
The SEC said Medbox "issued press releases headlining the
phony revenues as record earnings to legitimize itself as a
viable commercial operation." In fact, nearly 90 percent of the
firm's revenues in the first quarter of 2014 stemmed from "sham
transactions with New-Age," the SEC said.
Mehdizadeh also bought a luxury home in California with
funds from New-Age's illicit stock sales, the SEC said.
"Investors were misled into believing that Medbox was a
leader in the burgeoning marijuana industry when the company was
just round-tripping money from illegal stock sales to boost
revenue," said Michele Wein Layne, the SEC regional director in
Los Angeles.
Mehdizadeh and Medbox, now known as Notis Global, agreed to
settle with the SEC. Litigation is continuing against New-Age
and other individuals accused in the investigation, the SEC
said.