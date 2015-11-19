FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police in Los Angeles seek "unauthorized person" at airport -KTLA
November 19, 2015 / 6:20 PM / 2 years ago

Police in Los Angeles seek "unauthorized person" at airport -KTLA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Police are searching the Los Angeles International Airport, commonly known as LAX, for an “unauthorized person” who tried to board a JetBlue flight on Thursday, KTLA television station reported.

The flight was scheduled to depart for New York early in the morning, but airport police received a call that an unauthorized person was trying to use a boarding bridge to enter an aircraft, according to KTLA, a Tribune Media Co broadcaster.

The flight was then delayed while the plane was towed to a remote area of the airfield for a Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad to conduct a search, KTLA said. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Susan Heavey)

