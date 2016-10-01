By Alexandria Sage
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 30 California will allow
companies more leeway in testing self-driving cars on public
roads while restricting how the nascent technology is advertised
under revised draft regulations released on Friday.
In one of the biggest changes, the new regulations would
allow for the absence of a driver in some instances, provided
there is two-way communication with the vehicle.
The original draft regulations by the Department of Motor
Vehicles were criticized by some tech companies, such as
Alphabet Inc's Google, and carmakers as being overly
restrictive and stifling innovation. Moreover, disabled groups
complained that the requirement of a driver in the car hurt the
very people that autonomous vehicles would most benefit.
California has been at the forefront of the fast-growing
autonomous vehicle industry, fueled by technology companies in
Silicon Valley, and is one of a handful of states to have passed
regulations enabling self-driving car testing on public roads.
Currently, 15 companies have permits to drive autonomous
vehicles on public roads in the state provided there is a
licensed driver in the car.
Now, carmakers will have to certify that they have met a
15-step safety assessment issued by the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration. That safety assurance means self-driving
cars will no longer be required to be tested by a third-party,
as in the original proposal.
The changes also prohibit advertising semi-autonomous
systems like enhanced cruise control and lane-assist systems
using terms like "autonomous" or "self-driving." The systems
help steer and keep vehicles in lanes but still require a human
to remain engaged.
Such partially autonomous systems, which transfer control of
the vehicle between the driver and the car and vice versa, have
come under scrutiny since a May fatality involving a Tesla
Motors Inc driver using the company's Autopilot
semi-autonomous system.
Some consumer groups and others have criticized the Silicon
Valley electric car maker for the choice of the name Autopilot,
which could suggest that the technology does not require a
driver's intervention.
The draft regulations face a new period of public comment
before being finalized.
(Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)