U.S. judge instructs Apple to break into phone of San Bernardino shooter
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 17, 2016 / 1:08 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. judge instructs Apple to break into phone of San Bernardino shooter

Dustin Volz

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday instructed Apple to help the Federal Bureau of Investigation break into a phone authorities say belonged to Syed Rizwan Farook, one of the alleged killers in the Dec. 2 shooting rampage in San Bernardino, California.

FBI Director James Comey told members of the U.S. Congress last week that federal investigators have still been unable to access the contents of a cellphone belonging to one of the shooters due to encryption technology. (Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Sandra Maler)

