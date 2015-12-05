FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Islamic State broadcast says followers of the group carried out California attacks
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 5, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Islamic State broadcast says followers of the group carried out California attacks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes, details, background)

BEIRUT, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Islamic State said in an online radio broadcast on Saturday that two followers of the Islamist militant group had carried out Wednesday’s attack on a social services agency party in California where 14 people were killed.

“Two followers of Islamic State attacked several days ago a centre in San Bernadino in California, opening fire inside the centre, leading to the deaths of 14 people and wounding more than 20 others” the group’s daily broadcast al-Bayan said, giving information already widely reported.

A news agency that supports Islamic State, which controls large parts of Syria and Iraq, said on Friday the attackers were followers of the group. The broadcast was the first claim from the group itself.

U.S. government sources have said there is no evidence the attack was directed by the militant group, or that it even knew who the attackers were.

The FBI said it lacked evidence that the married couple who carried out the attack belonged to a larger organization of extremists.

The Los Angeles Times cited a federal law enforcement source in reporting that the husband had contact with at least two militant groups overseas, including the al Qaeda-affiliated Nusra Front in Syria. (Reporting Omar Fahmy in Cairo; Writing by John Davison; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.