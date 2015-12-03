Top U.S. House Democrat: Congress must pass 'real' mental health bill

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday backed congressional efforts to address mental illness, saying mass shootings such as the one in San Bernardino, California, this week highlight the need for additional action.

“We have to carefully put together mental health legislation in a way that is true and real,” the California Democrat told reporters in a briefing.

She urged members of Congress from both sides of the aisle to create legislation that could be passed with bipartisan support.

“It is possible to do,” she said. “It is not in sight, but it could be.” (Reporting by Megan Cassella and Susan Cornwell; Editing by Mohammad Zargham; Writing by Susan Heavey)