Facebook removed suspect profile after California shooting
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
December 4, 2015 / 8:30 PM / 2 years ago

Facebook removed suspect profile after California shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - A Facebook profile established under an alias by Tashfeen Malik, one of the suspects in the California shooting, was removed by the company for violating its community standards, which prohibit praise or promotion of “acts of terror,” a spokesman said Friday.

Content celebrating leaders of the Islamic State would be removed under the company’s standards, said a Facebook Inc spokesman, who asked not to be named.

He did not directly say the Islamic State comments were what triggered the removal on Thursday. He added that Facebook is cooperating with law enforcement on the matter.

Law enforcement sources have said that material on the Facebook page included praise of the Islamic State.

It was unclear how Facebook discovered the account and how the company linked it to Malik. (Reporting by Dustin Volz and Joseph Menn in Washington; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Lisa Shumaker)

