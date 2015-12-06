FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California shooters may have planned multiple attacks - government source
#India Top News
December 6, 2015 / 6:41 PM / 2 years ago

California shooters may have planned multiple attacks - government source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Faisal Abdullah lays flowers at a makeshift memorial site to honor victims following Wednesday's shooting attack in San Bernardino, California December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. investigators are increasingly convinced the San Bernardino shooters may have been planning more attacks, given the quantity of weapons in their possession, a senior U.S. government source said on Sunday.

Investigators were still uncertain about possible targets that may have been identified by Tashfeen Malik, 29, and her U.S.-born husband, Syed Rizwan Farook, 28, the source said. The couple killed 14 people and injured 21 on Wednesday when they opened fire on a gathering of public employees in Southern California.

The source also said investigators do not believe Enrique Marquez, the man suspected of providing weapons to the couple, is linked to terrorism but are still investigating.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mary Milliken

