San Bernardino shooter had contact with al Qaeda-affiliated group - LA Times

Syed Rizwan Farook is pictured in his California driver's license, in this undated handout provided by the California Department of Motor Vehicles, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/California Department of Motor Vehicles/Handout

(Reuters) - San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook had contact with people from at least two militant organizations overseas, including the al Qaeda-affiliated Nusra Front in Syria, the Los Angeles Times reported on Friday, citing a federal law enforcement official.

The official described “some kind” of contact between Farook and people from the Nusra Front and the radical al Shabaab group in Somalia, the Times reported. It is unclear what type of contact or with whom, the newspaper said.