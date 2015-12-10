White House says may ask Congress to reform fiancée visa program

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said it was possible it would ask Congress to reform the fiancée visa program that allowed California shooter Tashfeen Malik to enter the United States, but not until more was learned from the probe of the shooting.

“It certainly is possible that after this investigation has made more progress ... that we may ask Congress for some additional assistance in reforming the program that allowed the female terrorist into the United States,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said. “But there’s still more information that needs to be learned.”