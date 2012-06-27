FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
California's Stockton rating cut to default - S&P
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2012 / 7:21 PM / 5 years ago

California's Stockton rating cut to default - S&P

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - The credit rating for Stockton, California was cut to default (D) from selective default (SD) by Standard & Poor’s on Wednesday, which cited expectations that the city will not pay “substantially” all of its obligations as they come due.

S&P Credit Analyst Chris Morgan, in a statement, added: “We understand the city plans to file for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 9 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.”

A bankruptcy filing by Stockton, a city of nearly 300,000 in the state’s Central Valley, is expected as soon as Wednesday. The city has $700 million of outstanding debt.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.