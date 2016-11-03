San Francisco's sinking tower draws lawsuit from city

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The developer of a sinking luxury condominium high-rise built on landfill in San Francisco was sued by the city on Thursday for failing to warn prospective buyers of problems.

Millennium Tower, in the heart of downtown, is among the highest-profile buildings constructed amid San Francisco's recent real estate boom, with an average condo price around $1.8 million.

Its developer, Mission Street Development LLC, failed to inform potential homeowners the 58-story tower was sinking faster than expected before any units were sold, San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera said at a news conference.

"We are not going to sit by and allow a developer, or anyone else, to enrich themselves at the expense of others," Herrera said. "Buyer beware doesn't cut it here."

The high-rise is built on landfill like much of downtown San Francisco, meaning the tower was expected to sink, but not as much or so quickly. Landfill, as opposed to bedrock, is more vulnerable to seismic activity, but experts have deemed the building safe in the event of an earthquake.

The building was completed in early 2008 and was projected to sink no more than 6 inches over its lifetime. But by February 2009, it had already settled 8.3 inches (21 cm) and that information never made it to potential buyers, Herrera said.

Mission Street Development spokesman P.J. Johnston said in an emailed statement that the allegations had no merit and instead blamed the Transbay Joint Powers Authority (TJPA), of which the city of San Francisco is a member.

The authority, created under state law to oversee the creation of the transit center nearby, excavated and removed water from sediment near the tower.

"It is unfortunate that Mr. Herrera, who is also legal counsel for TJPA, has chosen to take the focus off finding a fix for the building and is instead attempting to divert attention from the real culprit here - a government agency that has behaved recklessly," Johnston said.

Officials said Millennium Tower has sunk 16 inches (41 cm) to date and is also tilting. The authority has blamed the sinking on the developers for not anchoring the building to bedrock.

Residents said in a separate lawsuit that the developers first disclosed the foundational issues in June 2015, that the building is not only still sinking at a rate of 1 inch per year but it is also tilting by about 15 inches at the top.