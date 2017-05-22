FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to release grant funds for California transit project
May 22, 2017 / 7:08 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. to release grant funds for California transit project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department said on Monday it will release grant funds for a project to electrify a northern California transit project.

In February, the Transportation Department withheld a $647 million grant for San Carlos Peninsula Corridor Electrification Project, or Caltrain project, from San Francisco to San Jose.

California Governor Jerry Brown said in February the project would allow the state to "run more trains, cut commute times, save fuels costs, improve air quality, reduce noise and ease congestion."

It is not immediately clear how much in funds the department is approving. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

