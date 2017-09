UPDATE 1-Moody's may cut 15 California transit agencies' ratings

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday it may cut the ratings of 15 California state transit agencies, citing the possibility they may lose federal grants. Moody's said about $6.5 billion of rated debt was affected. The transit unions in California have claimed that the California Public Employees' Pension Reform Act of 2013 (PEPRA) infringes on their right to collective bargaining. That results in the Department of Labor not certifying various grants to seven rated California transit agencies, which affects $3 billion of federal aid and challenges their finances, the ratings agency said in a statement. Moody's said the grants of the other California agencies are at risk of a similar delay or decertification. The following issuers ratings may be downgraded: -- Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District, Certificates of Participation, rated A1, $40 million outstanding -- Culver City Transit Enterprise, Certificates of Participation, rated Aa3, $4 million outstanding -- Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Proposition A First Tier Senior Sales Tax Revenue Bonds, rated Aa2, $1.4 billion outstanding -- Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Grand Central Square Qualified Redevelopment Bonds, rated Aa3, $21 million outstanding -- Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Proposition C Sales Tax Bonds, rated Aa3, $1.1 billion outstanding -- Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Measure R Sales Tax Revenue Bonds, rated Aa2, $717 million outstanding -- Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, General Revenue Bonds, rated A1, $150 million outstanding -- Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Proposition A Commercial Paper [BANK BONDS], rated Aa3, $127 million outstanding -- Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Proposition C Commercial Paper [BANK BONDS], rated A1, $23 million outstanding -- North County Transit District, Certificates of Participation, rated A1, $34 million outstanding -- Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board, Farebox Revenue Bonds, rated A1, $23 million outstanding -- Riverside Transit Agency, Certificates of Participation, rated Aa3, $7 million outstanding -- Sacramento Regional Transit District, Farebox Revenue Bonds, rated A2, $85 million -- Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, Sales Tax Revenue Bonds, rated Aa2, $1.2 billion outstanding -- San Diego Metropolitan Transit System, Pension Obligation Bonds, rated Aa3, $41 million outstanding -- San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District, Sales Tax Revenue Bonds, rated Aa3, $626 million outstanding -- San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District, General Obligation Bonds, rated Aaa, $413 million outstanding -- San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, Revenue Bonds, rated Aa3, $68 million outstanding -- San Mateo County Transit District, Limited Tax Bonds, rated Aa2, $315 million outstanding -- San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission, Certificates of Participation, rated A2, $35 million outstanding -- Victor Valley Transit Authority, Certificates of Participation, rated A2, $31 million outstanding -- Western Contra Costa Transportation Authority, Certificates of Participation, rated Aa3, $1 million outstanding