California's state treasurer says retiring after current term
June 3, 2013 / 5:06 PM / 4 years ago

California's state treasurer says retiring after current term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3 (Reuters) - California State Treasurer Bill Lockyer said on Monday he would not campaign for statewide office in 2014 when his current term ends and instead would retire from elective office.

Lockyer, a Democrat, has had an extensive career in California politics as a legislator and as the state’s attorney general prior to serving as treasurer.

“It’s been an exciting, fulfilling and rewarding 45 years,” Lockyer said in a statement. “But it’s time to make the break and explore other opportunities. I don’t have any definite plans right now, other than to do my job as Treasurer. But I look forward to starting a new phase of my life.”

