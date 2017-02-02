FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UC Berkeley on lockdown amid protest over speaker
February 2, 2017 / 3:04 AM / 7 months ago

UC Berkeley on lockdown amid protest over speaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The University of California, at Berkeley, said it went on lockdown on Wednesday amid a violent protest over a planned appearance by a right-wing speaker.

School officials said on Twitter after the protest erupted that the speech by far-right Breibart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos had been canceled and that the campus was on lockdown.

Police ordered protesters at the liberal-leaning university to disperse and a short time later at least one fire erupted, according to footage from CNN. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler)

