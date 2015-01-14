FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Villalobos, defendant in CalPERS corruption case, dies
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 14, 2015 / 11:07 PM / 3 years ago

Villalobos, defendant in CalPERS corruption case, dies

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Alfred Villalobos, the former CalPERS board member facing federal corruption charges, died on Tuesday, a California newspaper reported.

Villalobos’ attorney told the U.S. District Court in San Francisco on Wednesday that his client had died, according to the Sacramento Bee. The newspaper quoted a police official in Reno, Nevada, saying that the death was being investigated as a suicide. Over the past five months, Villalobos’ health had declined and he had become incoherent, according to a brief filed with the court earlier this week.

Villalobos’ attorney and the Reno Police Department did not immediately return calls to comment.

Villalobos, whom the FBI in August had said was living in Reno, was facing trial next month for charges of bribing a chief executive of the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the country’s largest public pension fund, and for faking documents to gain million of dollars in investments fees.

Earlier this week, attorneys for Villalobos argued he was not physically or mentally fit to sit through a trial, after his deteriorating health had resulted in numerous emergency room stays, court filings show. In a phone call with his lawyers earlier this month, Villalobos had difficulty communicating and following the conversation.

U.S. prosecutors alleged that Villalobos worked as a placement agent that solicited investments by public pension funds in private equity funds. An indictment, originally filed in 2013 and revised last year after former CalPERS Chief Executive Fred Buenrostro pleaded guilty to conspiracy, accused Villalobos of offering bribes in exchange for using pension fund investments.

Buenrostro is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

Federal prosecutors alleged in the indictment that Villalobos had engaged in a conspiracy to commit corruption, defraud the United States, conceal materials and conspire to commit mail and wire fraud.

In his plea agreement, Buenrostro said Villalobos had hosted Buenrostro’s wedding at his home in Nevada, flew the CalPERS chief to Dubai, Hong Kong and Macau, and provided valuable casino chips to now-former CalPERS board members. (Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.