a year ago
California first U.S. state to promise overtime to farmworkers
September 12, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

California first U.S. state to promise overtime to farmworkers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 12 (Reuters) - California will become the first U.S. state to require farmers to pay overtime to field workers and fruit pickers under a bill signed on Monday by Democratic Governor Jerry Brown.

The bill would phase in overtime pay for farmworkers from 2019 to 2022. In an industry where a work week during the harvest season can be as long as 60 hours, the measure requires farmers to pay overtime after eight hours per day or 40 hours per week. (Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

