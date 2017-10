ISTANBUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Calik Holding, a Turkish energy company, said on Friday it haD signed a deal with Georgia’s state-owned Partnership Fund to build a $200 million power plant near Tblisi.

The natural-gas combined cycle plant, the first of its kind to be built in Georgia, will have a capacity of 230 megawatts, Istanbul-based Calik Holding said in an emailed statement.

The plant is due to begin operating in 2014, it said. (Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley, editing by Jane Baird)