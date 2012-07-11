UPDATE 2-Calix estimates weak results, shares slide

* Estimates Q2 rev about $79 mln vs est $95.1 mln

* Estimates Q2 adj EPS $0.04 vs est $0.10

* Shares down as much as 26 pct

July 11 (Reuters) - Telecom equipment maker Calix Inc estimated quarterly results below analysts’ forecasts, citing a cut in customer spending that delayed orders, sending its shares down as much as 26 percent after the bell.

The company estimated adjusted earnings of 4 cents per share on revenue of about $79 million for the second quarter.

It had forecast adjusted earnings of 7 cents to 11 cents per share on revenue of $93 million to $97 million.

Analysts on average were expecting 10 cents per share, on revenue of $95.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The revised estimates for the second quarter reflect softness in demand across multiple customer markets due to a slowdown in capital expenditures by service providers, the company said in a statement.

Calix counts CenturyLink Inc and Frontier Communications Corp among its clients.

Peers Adtran Inc and Acme Packet have also said they expect demand to slow as customers delay or cancel orders amid a sluggish economy in the United States and weakness in Europe.

Calix’s estimates, along with a rash of outlook cuts across the sector, could signal the European crisis is taking a higher toll on tech spending -- in Europe and the United States -- than previously understood.

Shares of Calix, which makes equipment that increases the capacity of fiber-optic lines to deliver telecom services, were down 24 percent at $4.93 after the bell.

The California-based company’s shares closed at $6.48 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.