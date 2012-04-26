UPDATE 1-Callaway Golf results miss Street, cuts sales forecast

* Q1 adj EPS $0.18 vs est $0.22

April 26 (Reuters) - Callaway Golf Co reported quarterly results that missed estimates and cut its revenue forecast for the first half of the year, citing a slower-than-expected recovery in its business and the recent sale of two brands.

The company also suspended its full-year forecast but said that it continued to expect “significant improvement” in 2012 results compared with those of last year.

The company’s business was recovering at a slower pace than it expected earlier, Chief Financial Officer Brad Holiday said in a statement.

First-quarter net income rose to $31.8 million, or 37 cents per share, from $12.8 million, or 15 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 18 cents a share.

Net sales fell slightly to $285.1 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 22 cents per share before special items on revenue of $310.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Callaway expects net sales of $560 million to $575 million for the first half of 2012, down from its previous guidance of $610 million to $630 million.

Callaway has reported losses for the past two years as the U.S. golfing industry failed to improve as fast as it expected, forcing the company to cut jobs and restructure its business.

It struck a deal to sell its Top-Flite golf equipment and accessories brand to Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc earlier this month. Callaway also sold its Ben Hogan assets.

Shares of the company closed at $6.98 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.