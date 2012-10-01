FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cal-Maine posts improved 1st-qtr on higher pricing
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2012 / 10:55 AM / in 5 years

Cal-Maine posts improved 1st-qtr on higher pricing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. egg supplier Cal-Maine Foods Inc reported improved quarterly results, helped by higher selling prices that mitigated the impact from increased feed costs.

Cal-Maine posted a first-quarter profit of $9.4 million, or 39 cents per share, up from $3.1 million, or $13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue in the quarter ended Sept. 1 rose about 12 percent to $272.9 million.

The company, however, said it expects feed costs to remain high in the current fiscal year due to the drought conditions -- the worst in the United States in half a century -- that damaged the national corn and grain crops.

Jackson, Mississippi-based Cal-Maine’s shares closed at $44.94 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.