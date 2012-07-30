FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cal Maine Foods quarterly profit rises
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2012 / 11:10 AM / in 5 years

Cal Maine Foods quarterly profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q4 EPS $1.56 vs $0.30 last year

* Q4 sales up 14 pct to $275.2 mln

July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. egg supplier Cal Maine Foods Inc reported a higher profit as it benefited from an extra week of sales this quarter.

The company, which makes and sells fresh shell eggs, posted a quarterly income of $37.3 million, or $1.56 per share, compared with $7.3 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 44 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended June 2.

Sales rose about 14 percent to $275.2 million.

The company, which bought the egg operations of Pilgrim’s Pride earlier this month, said it is looking for additional acquisition opportunities.

Shares of the Jackson, Mississippi-based company closed at $36.48 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

aditi.shrivastava@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5217; Reuters messaging: aditi.shrivastava.reuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.