Cal Maine Foods quarterly profit rises

July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. egg supplier Cal Maine Foods Inc reported a higher profit as it benefited from an extra week of sales this quarter.

The company, which makes and sells fresh shell eggs, posted a quarterly income of $37.3 million, or $1.56 per share, compared with $7.3 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 44 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended June 2.

Sales rose about 14 percent to $275.2 million.

The company, which bought the egg operations of Pilgrim’s Pride earlier this month, said it is looking for additional acquisition opportunities.

Shares of the Jackson, Mississippi-based company closed at $36.48 on Friday on the Nasdaq.