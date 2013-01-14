FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rob Feckner reelected as board president of Calpers pension fund
#Market News
January 14, 2013 / 5:00 PM / in 5 years

Rob Feckner reelected as board president of Calpers pension fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Monterey, Calif., Jan 14 (Reuters) - The board of the California Public Employees’ Retirement System reelected Rob Feckner to a ninth term as its president on Monday as it prepared to discuss strategic issues.

Feckner has been on the board of the $252 billion pension fund since 1999 and has led it in a soft-spoken manner while pressing corporate governance and shareholder activism campaigns and as the fund seeks to recover from steep losses from the financial crisis.

Investments held by the fund, best known as Calpers, peaked at about $260 billion in 2007 and sank to a low of $160 billion in March 2009.

The Calpers board also reelected George Diehr to a sixth term as its vice president.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
