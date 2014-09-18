FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CalPERS names Ted Eliopoulos chief investment officer
September 18, 2014 / 1:05 AM / 3 years ago

CalPERS names Ted Eliopoulos chief investment officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The California Public Employees’ Retirement System said Ted Eliopoulos would assume the role of chief investment officer at the nation’s largest public pension fund.

The $300 billion fund, known as CalPERS, invests with firms including Och-Ziff Capital Management, Deepak Narula’s Metacapital Management and Bain Capital’s Brookside Capital.

Eliopoulos succeeds Joe Dear and had served earlier as the senior investment officer for Real Assets at the fund, CalPERS said on Wednesday.

The fund said Eliopoulos had also served in the California State Treasurer’s Office as Deputy Treasurer and then Chief Deputy Treasurer, from 2002 to 2006. (Reporting By Krishna Chaithanya; Editing by Ken Wills)

