CalPERS asks Noble Energy investors to vote for climate change report
April 13, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

CalPERS asks Noble Energy investors to vote for climate change report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - CalPERS, the largest public U.S. pension fund and a Noble Energy Inc shareholder, urged fellow stakeholders in the company to support a proposal requiring the oil and gas company to report risks associated with climate change.

CalPERS, or California Public Employees Retirement System, on Wednesday asked other Noble shareholder to vote in favor of requiring Noble to publish a climate report annually at the company's shareholder meeting on April 26. (bit.ly/1WrQWle)

The pension fund manager has pushed for environmental and social governance measures at other energy companies in which it is invested, including Exxon Mobil.

CalPERS owns a 0.24 percent stake in Noble Energy, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
