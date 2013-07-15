FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Calpers investments return 12.5 pct over 12 months ended in June
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2013 / 3:57 PM / in 4 years

Calpers investments return 12.5 pct over 12 months ended in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PETALUMA, Calif., July 15 (Reuters) - The California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the biggest U.S. public pension fund, said on Monday it posted a 12.5 percent return on its assets for the 12 months ended on June 30, outperforming its benchmark by 1.5 percentage points.

The pension fund, whose assets are worth about $260 billion, said its global public equity and real estate holdings propelled much of the gain.

“Investments in domestic and international stocks returned 19 percent, outperforming the CalPERS custom public equity benchmark by nearly one percentage point,” the fund said in a statement. “Investments in income-generating real properties like office, industrial and retail assets returned 11.2 percent, outperforming the Pension Fund’s real estate benchmark by 1.4 percent.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.