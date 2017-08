SAN FRANCISCO, June 13 (Reuters) - The California Public Employees' Retirement System Chief Investment Officer Ted Eliopoulos on Monday reported that its rate of return for the 12 months ended June 30, is "likely to be flat, which is a nice way of saying zero."

Last fiscal year, CalPERS, the biggest U.S. public pension fund, returned 2.4 percent. Eliopoulos made the comment during Monday's investment committee board meeting. (Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Chris Reese)