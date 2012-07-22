FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Calpine shares could jump 50 pct on cheap gas - Barron's
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2012 / 6:31 PM / 5 years ago

Calpine shares could jump 50 pct on cheap gas - Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Shares in U.S. power producer Calpine Corp could rise as much as 50 percent if natural gas prices stay close to current depressed levels or fall further, the financial weekly Barron’s said.

After the stock dropped 8 percent from a year high in May following a selloff by one of its largest shareholders, there is an opportunity to bet on a U.S. shift to natural gas from coal, the paper reported in its July 23 edition.

Calpine, which emerged from bankruptcy reorganization in 2008, is the largest independent U.S. producer of gas-powered electricity. Barron’s said the company runs some of the newest and most efficient generating plants as demand has begun to grow.

If such switching does materialize, investors can expect a 50 percent return, the paper quoted one Calpine shareholder as saying. But to benefit fully, Calpine will have to continue its turnaround, the paper added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.