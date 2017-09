Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. power producer Calpine Corp said it would buy a gas-fired power plant from Granite Ridge Holdings LLC for $500 million.

Calpine said Granite Ridge Energy Center, the 745 megawatt power plant, is located in Londonderry, New Hampshire. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)