TOKYO, May 8 (Reuters) - Ajinomoto Co’s President Masatoshi Ito said on Tuesday it will use the proceeds from the sale of its soft drinks unit Calpis for future alliances as well as mergers and acquisitions with seasonings, food and biotech firms.

The Japanese company, known for its seasoning products, said earlier it will sell Calpis to Asahi Group Holdings for 120 billion yen ($1.50 billion). ($1 = 79.9200 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Michael Watson)