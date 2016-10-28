FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Japan's Nissan to sell parts maker Calsonic Kansei to KKR - Nikkei
#Funds News
October 28, 2016 / 1:00 AM / 10 months ago

CORRECTED-Japan's Nissan to sell parts maker Calsonic Kansei to KKR - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes hold from headline)

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co has decided to sell its entire stake in Japanese auto parts maker Calsonic Kansei Corp to U.S. private equity firm KKR &Co as part of a $3.8 billion takeover, the Nikkei daily reported, without citing its sources.

KKR then will try to buy the remaining shares in Calsonic from other shareholders through a takeover bid, bringing the total deal to as large as 400 billion yen ($3.80 billion), the report said.

Bain Capital and MBK Partners were also bidding to buy the auto parts maker, which has a market value of about 280 billion yen, Thomson Reuters LPC had reported earlier.

Trading of Calsonic Kansei was suspended by the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday morning. A Calsonic Kansei spokesman said the company had not announced a sale to KKR.

$1 = 105.2000 yen Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Stephen Coates

