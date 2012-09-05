Calstrs failing to uncover pension 'spiking' -controller

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - California’s retirement system for teachers is failing to catch cases of questionable pay raises used to increase pension payments, the state controller’s office said on Wednesday.

The California State Teachers’ Retirement System, known as Calstrs, has “missed opportunities to reduce instances of suspicious or unjustified salary increases and also failed to adequately use existing electronic systems designed to identify cases of pension spiking,” the controller’s office said in a statement.

Controller John Chiang said in the statement that Calstrs, beginning with more rigorous auditing and better use of its existing technology, “must fortify its ability and resolve to crack down on those seeking unjust enrichment at the expense of their fellow educators and taxpayers.”

Chiang is a member of the Calstrs board of directors.

Calstrs Chief Executive Jack Ehnes said the review by Chiang’s office did not take into account efforts at the fund aimed at tackling pension spiking, such as a new hotline for reporting abuses and a dedicated investigative unit.

“Calstrs takes pension spiking very seriously and places a high priority on improving processes to reduce the likelihood of pension abuse attempts,” Ehnes said in a statement.

The fund’s investigative unit since December has identified 270 suspected instances of spiking, probed 175 cases and confirmed 28 instances of inappropriate benefit boosts, he said.

California’s legislature last week approved pension reforms that will reduce some of the most generous public employee retirement benefits in the United States. The legislation will raise retirement ages, reduce benefits for new employees, increase employee contributions to pension accounts and clamp down on workplace rules used to inflate pension payments.

The legislation is now before Governor Jerry Brown, whose 12-point pension overhaul proposal led to the reform measure. The push by California’s leaders on pension reform is a response to rising concern across the most populous U.S. state about increasing pension spending at time of lean revenue that has forced the state and its local governments to make deep spending cuts on public services.

Brown aims to tout the pension legislation to help rally voter support for a tax measure on the November ballot. The measure would increase the state’s sales tax and income tax rates on wealthy Californians; the new revenue would be used to prevent spending cuts to education programs over the short term and to bolster the state’s finances in coming years.

Chiang will present the findings of his office’s review along with recommendations to the pension fund’s audit and risk management committee this month. Ehnes said the fund plans to implement the recommendations.

Chiang also plans to review how the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, Calstrs’ sister pension fund, looks for cases of pension spiking. Chiang also sits on the board of Calpers.