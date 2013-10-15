FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Caltex Australia to sell bitumen unit to Trafigura's Puma
#Market News
October 15, 2013 / 11:54 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Caltex Australia to sell bitumen unit to Trafigura's Puma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Fuel marketer Caltex Australia Ltd has entered a conditional agreement to sell its bitumen unit to Trafigura’s Puma Energy, the companies said on Tuesday.

Caltex Australia, part-owned by oil major Chevron, said that it no longer considered bitumen a “core business” following a decision to close the Kurnell base oil refinery in Sydney and convert it to a terminal next year.

The agreement is the latest in a string of planned acquisitions for Puma Energy such as a deal to buy Australian fuel distributor and retailer Ausfuel from private equity firm Archer Capital in February.

Swiss trading house Trafigura has previously said it was mulling a possible listing for Puma in 2014.

The group noted that the agreement was subject to regulatory approval in an email to Reuters. No value was given for the purchase.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
