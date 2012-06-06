FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Calumet boosts lubricants business with $335 mln buy
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Calumet boosts lubricants business with $335 mln buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Calumet Specialty Products LP will buy privately held Royal Purple Inc for about $335 million to bulk up its lubricants offering.

Royal Purple makes high-performance lubricants primarily for automotive, industrial, marine, motorcycle and racing applications.

Calumet, which makes lubricating oils, solvents, waxes and asphalt, expects the deal to close by the middle of July.

Indianapolis, Indiana-based Calumet will finance the deal with cash on hand and borrowings.

Royal Purple will be converted into a limited liability company, and Calumet will acquire 100 percent of the membership interests to effect the deal, the company said in a statement.

Shares of Calumet, which has a market value of $1.25 billion, were up 3 percent in early trade on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.