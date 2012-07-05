FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Norway's DNO plans C$216.8 mln offer for Calvalley Petroleum
#Energy
July 5, 2012 / 9:17 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Norway's DNO plans C$216.8 mln offer for Calvalley Petroleum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

July 5 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas company DNO International ASA plans to offer C$216.8 million ($213.84 million) in cash to buy Calvalley Petroleum Inc to bolster its reserves in Yemen.

DNO said it plans to offer C$2.30 for each class A common share of Calgary-based Calvalley, at a 60 percent premium to Calvalley’s Thursday closing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

“This transaction is complementary to our existing Yemen asset base and fits well with our strategy of continuing to build a balanced portfolio ... in the Middle East and North Africa,” DNO Executive Chairman Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani said.

Calvalley’s principal asset is its 50 percent working interest in Block 9 in the Sayun-Masila Basin in Yemen. ($1 = 1.0139 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
