Calvalley shuts oil well in Yemen after explosion

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s Calvalley Petroleum Inc shut an oil well in south-eastern Yemen after an explosion targeting its facilities damaged the well head.

An explosive device went off outside an oil well on Thursday night in Hadramout province, UAE-based Gulf News reported. Unidentified men planted three bombs near an oil well but two were defused, the report said. ()

Calvalley said the targeted well in the Al Roidhat field was producing about 100 barrels of oil per day and production from other wells was not affected.

The damaged well will be put back on production after repairs are completed, the company said.

Calvalley’s principal asset is its 50 percent working interest in Block 9 in the Sayun-Masila Basin in Yemen.

Yemen’s modest oil exports have been halted by repeated attacks on its pipelines, with a recent shutdown since Nov. 12. Al Qaeda insurgents ambushed an army patrol inspecting a pipeline in Maarib province on Dec. 8, killing 17 soldiers.