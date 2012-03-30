FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Camargo launches bid for Cimpor at 5.5 euros/share
March 30, 2012 / 8:26 PM / 6 years ago

Camargo launches bid for Cimpor at 5.5 euros/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, March 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Camargo Correia launched on Friday a takeover bid for Portuguese cement maker Cimpor, offering to buy Cimpor shares at 5.50 euros per share.

Intercement, a company held by Correia, said in a statement the Brazilian firm is offering to buy all of Cimpor.

The offer comes after Correia teamed up with Brazilian industrial conglomerate Votorantim in 2010 to thwart Brazilian steelmaker CSN’s bid for full control of Cimpor. At that time, Camargo built up a 32.9 percent stake in Cimpor and Votorantim a 21 percent holding.

Reporting By Axel Bugge

