UPDATE 3-Brazil's Camargo launches bid for Cimpor
March 30, 2012 / 4:40 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 3-Brazil's Camargo launches bid for Cimpor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Camargo Correa seeks to buy out Cimpor holders

* Cimpor target of takeover battle two years ago

* Partner Votorantim to analyze Camargo offer

LISBON, March 30 (Reuters) - Camargo Correa, Brazil’s second-largest construction group, launched a bid on Friday for the 68.1 percent it still does not own of Portuguese cement producer Cimpor, according to a securities filling.

São Paulo-based Camargo, whose Brazil-based cement unit is the nation’s fifth-biggest, controls 32.9 percent of Cimpor.

A Cimpor spokesman in Lisbon said the company had no comment.

Camargo Correa might be taking advantage of depressed valuations in the troubled Portuguese economy to win control of the cement producer, which also has the fourth spot in Brazil’s cement market. In 2010, Camargo Correa teamed up with industrial conglomerate Grupo Votorantim to thwart Brazilian steelmaker CSN’s bid for full control of Cimpor.

Votorantim will analyze the proposal by Camargo, according to a securities filling.

Votorantim is the largest producer of cement in Brazil, followed by Holcim, France’s Lafarge and Cimpor, according to figures by SNIC.

Camargo Correa, Votorantim and four other rivals colluded to fix prices, hampering competition in the Brazilian cement market in the midst of a construction boom, an antitrust body said last November.

Portuguese media reported at the end of last year that both Camargo Correa and Votorantim were preparing to buy Cimpor minority shareholders out. Votorantim holds 21 percent of the Portuguese company.

Cimpor shares closed 1.44 percent higher at 5 euros per share on Friday.

