#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 1:30 PM / 10 months ago

Brazil's Camargo Correa taps Elstrodt as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Camargo Correa SA, the Brazilian family conglomerate with interests ranging from cement to engineering, said on Monday it has tapped Heinz-Peter Elstrodt as chairman, part of the group's transformation into an investment holding company.

Elstrodt worked for McKinsey & Co for 32 years, and was recently the U.S. consultancy firm's head of Latin American operations. The decision to appoint Elstrodt follows a decision by the family that controls Camargo Correa to migrate towards a model of running a portfolio of companies.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon

