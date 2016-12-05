FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 9 months
UK health firm Cambian to sell adult services unit for 377 mln stg
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2016 / 7:55 AM / in 9 months

UK health firm Cambian to sell adult services unit for 377 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Cambian Group Plc, a behavioural health services provider, said it would sell its adult services business to a unit of Universal Health Services Inc for 377 million pounds ($478 million) in cash.

The sale, expected to be completed by the end of this year, will allow the company to focus on its children's services, where it sees 'significant opportunities' for growth, Cambian said.

The sale price represents an enterprise valuation of about 2.9 times the 129.5 million pounds earned by the adult services unit in 2015.

Cambian said the bulk of proceeds will be used to pay down debt and the company intends to return 40 million pounds to shareholders after the deal closes. ($1 = 0.7878 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.