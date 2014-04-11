FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cambian Group IPO priced at 225 pence per share
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#New Issues News
April 11, 2014 / 6:19 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Cambian Group IPO priced at 225 pence per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Cambian Group IPO-CMBG.L

* Today announces successful pricing of its initial public offering ( ”ipo or “offer”) of 172,335,110 ordinary shares at 225 pence per ordinary share

* Company will receive £20 million of gross proceeds from offer

* Selling shareholders comprise gi partners, and certain of company’s senior management, employees and ex-employees of cambian group

* Offer is expected to raise gross proceeds of £194.3 million for company

* At admission company will have 172,335,110 ordinary shares in issue with an expected free float of greater than 50% assuming no exercise of over-allotment option and 55% assuming exercise in full of over-allotment option

* Conditional dealings will commence on london stock exchange at 8:00 a.m. Today under ticker “cmbn” (isin: gb00bkxnb024)

* Is expected that company will be eligible for inclusion in ftse uk index series at quarterly review in june 2014

* Selling shareholders assuming no exercise of over-allotment option, and £213.7 million assuming exercise in full of over-allotment option

* J.p. Morgan cazenove has been granted an over-allotment option by gi partners of up to 8,636,310 ordinary shares, representing approximately 10% of offer Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.