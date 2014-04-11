BRIEF-Cambian Group IPO priced at 225 pence per share

April 11 (Reuters) - Cambian Group IPO-CMBG.L

* Today announces successful pricing of its initial public offering ( ”ipo or “offer”) of 172,335,110 ordinary shares at 225 pence per ordinary share

* Company will receive £20 million of gross proceeds from offer

* Selling shareholders comprise gi partners, and certain of company’s senior management, employees and ex-employees of cambian group

* Offer is expected to raise gross proceeds of £194.3 million for company

* At admission company will have 172,335,110 ordinary shares in issue with an expected free float of greater than 50% assuming no exercise of over-allotment option and 55% assuming exercise in full of over-allotment option

* Conditional dealings will commence on london stock exchange at 8:00 a.m. Today under ticker “cmbn” (isin: gb00bkxnb024)

* Is expected that company will be eligible for inclusion in ftse uk index series at quarterly review in june 2014

* Selling shareholders assuming no exercise of over-allotment option, and £213.7 million assuming exercise in full of over-allotment option

* J.p. Morgan cazenove has been granted an over-allotment option by gi partners of up to 8,636,310 ordinary shares, representing approximately 10% of offer