Cambodian court frees 25 charged with garment strike offences
May 30, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

Cambodian court frees 25 charged with garment strike offences

Prak Chan Thul

2 Min Read

PHNOM PENH, May 30 (Reuters) - A Cambodian court found 25 people guilty on Friday of acts of violence during strikes by garment workers but all were given suspended sentences and freed, a ruling likely to be welcomed by global manufacturers operating in the country.

The deadly crackdown on the strikes and working conditions in the garment sector have attracted international criticism.

Representatives of global brands including Hennes & Mauritz AB, Gap Inc, Puma SE and Levi Strauss & Co visited Cambodia this week to tell the government their buying would depend on stability, transparency and the rule of law, according to IndustriALL Global Union, a labour group based in Switzerland that attended the talks.

The Phnom Penh Municipal Court judges convicted the workers, trade unionists and protesters of intentional violence including damage to public property during strikes in November last year and January 2014.

They were given suspended jail terms of between one and 4-1/2 years. (Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
