A lack of skills and knowledge among farmers is to blame for the underdevelopment of Cambodia's rice sector, as growers are unfamiliar with commercial farming methods that produce higher yields, according to a study released by the Asian Development Bank on Thursday. (bit.ly/1rPtzmC)

