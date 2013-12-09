FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CAMBODIA PRESS-Hong Kong firm opens bank for farmers in Cambodia - Cambodia Daily
December 9, 2013

CAMBODIA PRESS-Hong Kong firm opens bank for farmers in Cambodia - Cambodia Daily

A new specialized bank aimed at helping Cambodian farmers obtain loans and backed by Hong Kong-based securities firm Chief Group opened Sunday at Canadia Tower.

Chief (Cambodia) Specialized Bank Plc will at first focus on offering loans to the country’s rural farmers, but has plans to become a full-service commercial bank focusing on corporate loans and micro-finance, according to its managing director, Loke Wai Ming.

(link.reuters.com/ruj35v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Phnom Penh Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

