CAMBODIA PRESS-Banks, microfinance institutions agree to voluntary standards - Cambodia Daily
February 17, 2015 / 3:46 AM / 3 years ago

CAMBODIA PRESS-Banks, microfinance institutions agree to voluntary standards - Cambodia Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The majority of Cambodia’s financial institutions on Monday signed a non-binding code of conduct that aims to increase customers’ awareness of their rights, Cambodia Daily reported, citing Kem Sambaddh, general manager at Association of Banks in Cambodia (ABC).

The standards relate to issues including privacy and information disclosure, such as a customer's right to hold a private PIN number and to know the conditions of a loan, the paper said. (bit.ly/1JmRvbA)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Phnom Penh Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
