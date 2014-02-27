FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CAMBODIA PRESS-Coca-Cola auditors visit sugar suppliers - Phnom Penh Post
February 27, 2014 / 3:45 AM / 4 years ago

CAMBODIA PRESS-Coca-Cola auditors visit sugar suppliers - Phnom Penh Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Third-party auditors hired by The Coca-Cola Company are conducting an audit of Cambodian sugar suppliers, NGOs and community representatives said on Wednesday.

“Coke has commissioned them to conduct an assessment on their suppliers. They will talk to all parties, the community, NGOs and the company,” said Eang Vuthy, executive director at Equitable Cambodia, who named the auditors as US corporate responsibility firm Arche Advisors.

Last November, Coca-Cola pledged zero tolerance for land grabs in its sugar-supply chain after an Oxfam report linked some of its and other large companies’ suppliers to land grabs around the world.

()

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

