U.S. conglomerate General Electric (GE) will sign a deal with Cambodia's state-owned utility company Electricite du Cambodge (EdC) on Thursday to improve the country's electricity grid, the Cambodia Daily reported, citing a press release from the U.S. Embassy. (bit.ly/1DDVBcm)

